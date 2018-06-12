Financial Contrast: Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) versus MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA)

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE: MFA) and Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get MFA Finl Inc/SH alerts:

78.2% of MFA Finl Inc/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of MFA Finl Inc/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Taubman Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MFA Finl Inc/SH and Taubman Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Finl Inc/SH 0 3 1 0 2.25 Taubman Centers 1 8 1 0 2.00

MFA Finl Inc/SH presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.87%. Taubman Centers has a consensus target price of $63.14, indicating a potential upside of 11.70%. Given Taubman Centers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taubman Centers is more favorable than MFA Finl Inc/SH.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Finl Inc/SH and Taubman Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Finl Inc/SH 78.04% 10.06% 2.97% Taubman Centers 11.63% -49.86% 1.80%

Risk and Volatility

MFA Finl Inc/SH has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taubman Centers has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MFA Finl Inc/SH and Taubman Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Finl Inc/SH $433.45 million 7.24 $322.39 million $0.79 9.97 Taubman Centers $629.16 million 5.48 $80.70 million $3.70 15.28

MFA Finl Inc/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taubman Centers. MFA Finl Inc/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taubman Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MFA Finl Inc/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Taubman Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. MFA Finl Inc/SH pays out 101.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Taubman Centers pays out 70.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Taubman Centers has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

About MFA Finl Inc/SH

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets. Its MBS are secured by hybrid, adjustable-rate, 15-year fixed-rate, and 30-year and longer-term fixed-rate mortgages, as well as mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 27 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong. www.taubman.com.

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Finl Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Finl Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.