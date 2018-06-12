Head to Head Comparison: Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (NTTYY) vs. Telefonica (TEF)

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS: NTTYY) and Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonica has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and Telefonica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Telegraph & Telephone 0 1 1 0 2.50 Telefonica 1 5 4 0 2.30

Dividends

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Telefonica pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telefonica pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and Telefonica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Telegraph & Telephone 7.70% 8.49% 4.71% Telefonica 6.25% 14.78% 3.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Telefonica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefonica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and Telefonica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Telegraph & Telephone $106.55 billion 0.87 $8.21 billion $4.12 11.42 Telefonica $58.75 billion 0.79 $3.54 billion $0.84 10.69

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Telefonica. Telefonica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nippon Telegraph & Telephone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone beats Telefonica on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Telegraph & Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunication equipment, system integration, and other telecommunications-related services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business. The company offers regional communications services, such as intra-prefectural communications services and related ancillary services; long distance and international communications services comprising inter-prefectural communications services, international communications business, solutions business, and related services; mobile communications services, which include mobile phone and related services; and data communications services consisting of system integration and network system services. It also provides financial services, such as issuing leases and credit cards; real estate services, including building rentals and apartment sales; systems development services; and construction-related services, such as the design, construction, and maintenance of buildings. In addition, the company engages in strategic planning, designing, installing, and operating data communications systems and computer network-based information systems, as well as providing IT services. As of March 31, 2017, it had 20,053 thousand broadband service subscriptions; 919 thousand ADSL service subscriptions; 21,336 thousand fixed-line telephone service subscriptions and ISDN service subscriptions; 11,231 thousand ISP service subscriptions; and 74,880 thousand mobile broadband and voice communications service subscribers. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, S.A. provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services. The company also leases and sells handset equipment, as well as provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider; portal and network; retail and wholesale broadband access; narrowband switched access to Internet; high-speed Internet services through fiber to the home; and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers data and business-solutions services that include leased lines; virtual private network; fiber optics; hosting and application; outsourcing and consultancy; desktop; and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection; international wholesale; leased lines for other operators' network deployment; and local loop leasing under the unbundled local loop regulation framework, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides Internet protocol television (TV), over-the-top network TV, cable and satellite TV, and pay TV services; M2M connectivity platforms; and financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

