Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) vs. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Financial Analysis

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCLI) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

8.8% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 5.55, meaning that its stock price is 455% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 109.77%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Jounce Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -98.51% -54.43% Jounce Therapeutics -47.73% -19.90% -10.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.95 million ($0.26) -17.69 Jounce Therapeutics $71.64 million 3.30 -$16.44 million ($0.57) -12.75

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jounce Therapeutics. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival. It is developing NurOwn for various neurodegenerative diseases, including its lead indication, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, as well as in preclinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody for combination therapy. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.