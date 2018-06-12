Head-To-Head Analysis: Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT) and SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (SHIP)

Gener8 Maritime (NYSE: GNRT) and SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHIP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Gener8 Maritime has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gener8 Maritime and SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gener8 Maritime 0 3 2 0 2.40 SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gener8 Maritime presently has a consensus target price of $7.92, suggesting a potential upside of 19.77%. SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 240.91%. Given SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock is more favorable than Gener8 Maritime.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gener8 Maritime and SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gener8 Maritime $298.37 million 1.84 -$168.54 million ($0.25) -26.44 SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock $74.83 million 0.43 -$3.23 million N/A N/A

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gener8 Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Gener8 Maritime and SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gener8 Maritime -102.09% -7.26% -3.50% SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock -4.32% -9.68% -1.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Gener8 Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Gener8 Maritime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gener8 Maritime beats SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gener8 Maritime

Gener8 Maritime, Inc. provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation services. As of March 14, 2018, it had a fleet of 30 vessels comprising 21 very large crude carriers, 6 Suezmaxes, 1 Aframax, and 2 Panamax tankers with a total carrying capacity of approximately 7.5 million deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as General Maritime Corporation and changed its name to Gener8 Maritime, Inc. in May 2015. Gener8 Maritime, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

About SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

