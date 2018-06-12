American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stake Increased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 98,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Tower by 50.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,318,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,280 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 48.4% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,673,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,928,000 after purchasing an additional 237,870 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in American Tower by 12.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $5,942,041.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,253,955.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $124,071.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,131 shares of company stock worth $11,151,520 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower opened at $139.64 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $125.24 and a twelve month high of $155.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.05). American Tower had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.02%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp set a $171.00 price target on American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 150,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

