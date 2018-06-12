Hershey Co (HSY) Holdings Lifted by A.R.T. Advisors LLC

A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3,633.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $115.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 113.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.656 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.04%.

In other Hershey news, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $497,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,723.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hershey from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $94.00 target price on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Argus lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

