Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, “Hibbett remains well positioned to gain from the growth of omni-channel capabilities, improved Rewards members and inventory management initiatives. This led the company to outperform the industry in the last three months. Further, the company’s sales is gaining from strength in the apparel business driven by strong e-commerce growth, favorable weather and focus on sportswear. Estimates have been stable ahead of the first quarter earnings. While Hibbett retained positive earnings trend in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018, earnings declined year over year due to lower margins and higher SG&A expenses. Soft margins stemmed from increased promotions and markdowns to improve inventory and e-commerce penetration. Moreover, it provided a soft outlook for fiscal 2019 due to the week shift resulting from an additional 53rd week in fiscal 2018. This is likely to impact its earnings and sales in the second and third quarters.”

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HIBB. BidaskClub cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Consumer Edge upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Hibbett Sports stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,066. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $486.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.98 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $457,883.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 61.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.9% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.