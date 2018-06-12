Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, June 1st, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HIW. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Highwoods Properties opened at $48.80 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.3% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 470.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

