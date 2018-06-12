Bamco Inc. NY Has $21.38 Million Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,918 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.51% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $21,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 445,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 125,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter.

HGV has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $49.00 price target on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price target on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

In other news, major shareholder Tourism Group Co. Ltd. Hna sold 24,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,140,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Whetsell bought 5,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,403.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.79. 621,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,785. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

