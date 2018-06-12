Home BancShares (HOMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home BancShares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Home BancShares posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home BancShares will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Home BancShares.

Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

HOMB stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.08. Home BancShares has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Home BancShares announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

In other Home BancShares news, Chairman John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $426,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 5,160,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,024,610.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James G. Hinkle sold 24,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $571,379.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $1,267,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home BancShares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 65,280 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Home BancShares by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Home BancShares by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home BancShares by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

