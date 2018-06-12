American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 433,359 Shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 158.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,359 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Horizon Pharma worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 11,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 53,574 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Pharma alerts:

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In other Horizon Pharma news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 17,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $288,868.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 83,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $1,347,818.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Pharma traded down $0.53, hitting $17.43, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Horizon Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 45.06% and a positive return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.