Insider Buying: Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Director Buys 10,910 Shares of Stock

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Director Roy W. Haley bought 10,910 shares of Houston Wire & Cable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $88,152.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,506.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HWCC stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Houston Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $137.62 million, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Houston Wire & Cable had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 216,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 41,570 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 485,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 129,826 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

