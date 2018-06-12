IBM Retirement Fund Sells 4,318 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,335 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 18,197.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,054,893 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $85,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,732 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in HP by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,896,169 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $85,404,000 after buying an additional 3,069,351 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,241,058 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $131,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,797 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of HP by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,895,786 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $129,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,646,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. HP had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,348.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.