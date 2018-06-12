Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,754.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanford Dale Shimoda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 6th, Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $179,800.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $178,400.00.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties opened at $35.39 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.70. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $36.14.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $174.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.65 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on HPP. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

