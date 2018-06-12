Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

About Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services primarily in Hong Kong and Macau. It offers 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications services under the 3 brand. The company's mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and broadband-based data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and stock trading, as well as Wi-Fi services.

