Hydrogenics (HYGS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HYGS. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Hydrogenics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrogenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Get Hydrogenics alerts:

Shares of HYGS stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.72. Hydrogenics has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. analysts anticipate that Hydrogenics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in shares of Hydrogenics by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Hydrogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrogenics during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hydrogenics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.