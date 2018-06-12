I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,984 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.23% of I.D. Systems worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of I.D. Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDSY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Roth Capital upgraded I.D. Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of I.D. Systems in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on I.D. Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of I.D. Systems traded up $0.08, hitting $6.49, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 17,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,162. I.D. Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. I.D. Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 million. sell-side analysts expect that I.D. Systems, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other I.D. Systems news, CEO Chris Adam Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of I.D. Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,634.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Ehrman sold 62,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $388,504.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 118,670 shares of company stock worth $708,237. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets.

