Omead Ostadan Sells 1,335 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) EVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.61, for a total transaction of $366,604.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,880.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Omead Ostadan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Omead Ostadan sold 1,314 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total transaction of $318,776.40.

ILMN stock opened at $284.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.98 and a twelve month high of $287.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 18,985 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 993 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.36.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

