Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) Director John Lee Buys 5,000 Shares

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) Director John Lee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

John Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prophecy Development alerts:

On Monday, June 11th, John Lee purchased 2,500 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$6,625.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, John Lee acquired 7,400 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$19,610.00.

On Monday, June 4th, John Lee acquired 2,100 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$5,775.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, John Lee purchased 500 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.16 per share, with a total value of C$1,080.00.

On Monday, March 12th, John Lee purchased 280 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$663.60.

On Thursday, March 8th, John Lee acquired 9,400 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,996.00.

PCY opened at C$2.65 on Tuesday. Prophecy Development Corp has a 12-month low of C$2.40 and a 12-month high of C$5.00.

Prophecy Development Company Profile

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mining properties and energy projects in Canada, Mongolia, and Bolivia. The company primarily explores for coal, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties comprise the Ulaan Ovoo Property covering an area of approximately 790 hectares located in Selenge province, Northern Mongolia; the Khavtgai Uul coal property that covers an area of approximately 1,636 hectares located in the southwest portion of the Nyalga coal basin, Mongolia; the Chandgana Tal property located in the northeast portion of the Nyalga coal basin, Mongolia; and the Pulacayo project consisting of various licenses located in south western Bolivia.

Receive News & Ratings for Prophecy Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prophecy Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.