Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Sells $508,000.00 in Stock

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,286,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,489.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jacques Gonella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 5th, Jacques Gonella sold 256,612 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $672,323.44.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Jacques Gonella sold 100,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Jacques Gonella sold 178,938 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $459,870.66.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $504,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

On Friday, May 11th, Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $484,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Jacques Gonella sold 300,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $741,000.00.

NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 1,544,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,981. Antares Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $423.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 0.21.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.96% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. The company had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 million. analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 281.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 20,267.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 101,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 46,766 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

