Kristen Robinson Sells 43,411 Shares of Pandora Media Inc (P) Stock

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) insider Kristen Robinson sold 43,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $322,977.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,575.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Pandora Media traded up $0.12, reaching $7.69, on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 6,773,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,898,203. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of -0.57. Pandora Media Inc has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Get Pandora Media alerts:

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The Internet radio service reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.43 million. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 198.06% and a negative net margin of 37.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. analysts expect that Pandora Media Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pandora Media by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,070 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pandora Media by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,700 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pandora Media by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 212,083 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Pandora Media by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,252 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pandora Media by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period.

P has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Pandora Media to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Pandora Media from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $8.00 price target on Pandora Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Pandora Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.06 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.