Phillips 66 (PSX) VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu Sells 6,900 Shares

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $981,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,199. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.53 and a 52 week high of $122.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Argus increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.1% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 98,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

