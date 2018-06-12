Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research report released on Friday, May 18th. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTLA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,802. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 3.21.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 278.64% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John M. Leonard sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 39,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $936,778.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,796 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.