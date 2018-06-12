Intellicheck Inc (IDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,165 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 339,571 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,415 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

In other news, insider Bryan Lewis acquired 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intellicheck stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,878,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,678 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 12.04% of Intellicheck worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellicheck currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Intellicheck opened at $2.30 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 111.19% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets identity authentication systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail IDTM; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

