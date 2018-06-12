INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (ISVJY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, May 17th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut INTERSERVE PLC/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th.

Get INTERSERVE PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISVJY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 451. INTERSERVE PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $8.89.

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTERSERVE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.