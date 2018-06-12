Invesco (IVZ) Stake Boosted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in Invesco by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 7,127,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,387,000 after buying an additional 1,178,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,332,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 24,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Invesco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 71,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,307,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

IVZ stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. Invesco has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.91 million. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.96%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 422,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $14,005,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,127,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $9,978,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.