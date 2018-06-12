Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco (IVZ)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,709 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Invesco worth $48,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 57,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 348,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 422,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $14,005,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $9,978,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. UBS Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Invesco from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Invesco traded up $0.03, reaching $27.96, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,423. Invesco has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

