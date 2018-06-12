iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 40,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF traded up $0.55, hitting $232.60, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 520,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,920. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $233.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

