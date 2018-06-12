Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index (IVW)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth Index accounts for about 12.8% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index worth $14,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. WealthShield LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth Index traded up $0.59, hitting $167.62, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 559,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,848. iShares S&P 500 Growth Index has a 1-year low of $135.75 and a 1-year high of $167.76.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth Index

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

