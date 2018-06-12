J M Smucker’s (SJM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SJM. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $148.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.46.

J M Smucker opened at $106.17 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. J M Smucker has a 52-week low of $96.13 and a 52-week high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 12.20%. J M Smucker’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. analysts expect that J M Smucker will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in J M Smucker by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

