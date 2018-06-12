Wedbush Comments on Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 17th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2019 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.08.

Shares of Jack in the Box traded up $0.19, hitting $84.94, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 455,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,749. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $108.55.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.84 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director David Goebel sold 1,486 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $125,834.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,725.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Blue Harbour Group L.P. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,915,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,565,000 after buying an additional 268,145 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 838.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,252,000 after buying an additional 170,153 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,717,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,313,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

