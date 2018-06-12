Jan Suwinski Sells 60,000 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Stock

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Jan Suwinski sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jan Suwinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 4th, Jan Suwinski sold 15,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Jan Suwinski sold 30,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Jan Suwinski sold 75,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,829,250.00.

ACI Worldwide traded up $0.19, hitting $25.72, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 554,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). ACI Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

