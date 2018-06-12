John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) Holdings Lifted by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.55% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHI opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th.

