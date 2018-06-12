Kadant Inc. (KAI) Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.04% of Kadant worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $188,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $97.95. The company had a trading volume of 34,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,310. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.42 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

