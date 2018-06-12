ValuEngine Lowers Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, June 1st.

KMDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Kamada from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kamada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Kamada in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kamada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Kamada alerts:

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Kamada has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $205.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Kamada had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. sell-side analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kamada stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kamada as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.