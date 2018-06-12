Tiedemann Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 216,107 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 425,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 305,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 141,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan opened at $17.15 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.17 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

