Kirkland’s (KIRK) PT Raised to $14.00 at KeyCorp

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KIRK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of Kirkland’s opened at $12.73 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.93 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.08. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.33 million. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. analysts forecast that Kirkland’s will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirkland’s news, insider W Michael Madden sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $150,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 68.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

