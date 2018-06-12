Meir Jakobsohn Sells 4,600 Shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Director Meir Jakobsohn sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total transaction of C$36,984.00.

Meir Jakobsohn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 4th, Meir Jakobsohn sold 6,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total transaction of C$48,120.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Meir Jakobsohn sold 12,600 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$101,430.00.

On Monday, May 28th, Meir Jakobsohn sold 7,400 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.16, for a total transaction of C$60,384.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Meir Jakobsohn sold 10,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.16, for a total transaction of C$81,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Meir Jakobsohn sold 2,100 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$17,094.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Meir Jakobsohn sold 1,600 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total transaction of C$12,928.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Meir Jakobsohn sold 7,800 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total transaction of C$62,634.00.

Knight Therapeutics opened at C$8.06 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$7.38 and a 52 week high of C$10.43.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. The company's commercialized products include Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for the treatment of visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Movantik for the treatment of opioid induced constipation; AzaSite to treat bacterial conjunctivitis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea; and FOCUSfactor, a dietary supplement.

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.