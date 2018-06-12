KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

KNOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on KNOT Offshore Partners from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KNOT Offshore Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.67.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 92.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 155,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 53,134 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 30,795 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of June 30, 2017, it had a fleet of 13 shuttle tankers. KNOT Offshore Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

