LatiumX Hits Market Capitalization of $4.72 Million (LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, LatiumX has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LatiumX has a market cap of $4.72 million and $680,188.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LatiumX token can currently be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000833 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LatiumX alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003648 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00020464 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00657442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014650 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00049532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00227201 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00098447 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001481 BTC.

LatiumX Profile

LatiumX launched on August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,566 tokens. LatiumX’s official website is latium.org. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin.

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LatiumX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LatiumX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LatiumX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.