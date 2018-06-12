Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leju had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $81.52 million during the quarter.

Leju opened at $1.42 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.07. Leju has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.93.

Get Leju alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leju from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers e-commerce services that comprise selling discount coupons and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support for new residential properties and home furnishing sales through house.sina.com.cn, leju.com, and jiaju.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.