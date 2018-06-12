Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.27

Headlines about Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) have trended positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Braves Group Series C earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.7387608796273 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

