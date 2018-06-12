Liberty Global PLC Class A (LBTYA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

Get Liberty Global PLC Class A alerts:

Liberty Global PLC Class A opened at $29.73 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.60. Liberty Global PLC Class A has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Liberty Global PLC Class A had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC Class A will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Fries acquired 100,000 shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,891,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 671,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,773.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 17,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $506,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 424,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 47,334 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 619,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 25,265 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 342,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global PLC Class A

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.