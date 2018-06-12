Northern Trust Corp Has $74.32 Million Stake in Liberty Global PLC Class C (LBTYK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,021 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.30% of Liberty Global PLC Class C worth $74,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global PLC Class C in the first quarter worth $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global PLC Class C in the first quarter worth $210,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global PLC Class C in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global PLC Class C in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Global PLC Class C by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global PLC Class C alerts:

Liberty Global PLC Class C stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. Liberty Global PLC Class C has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Global PLC Class C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Liberty Global PLC Class C Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.