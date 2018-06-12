Boston Partners Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,755 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.73% of Liquidity Services worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

LQDT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 60,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,003. The firm has a market cap of $187.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.51. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger Gravley sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $77,158.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barrington Research set a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets; auctiondeals.com self-service solution which enable sellers list their assets to commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.