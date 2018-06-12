Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Director Sidney B. Deboer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. Lithia Motors Inc has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $127.99.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.34%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

