FY2019 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. Increased by Analyst (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Quintiliano now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

LULU opened at $122.37 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $126.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.15.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $2,170,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,210,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 103.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 702.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 42.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

