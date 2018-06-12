LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) in a research note released on Sunday, May 20th. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of LyondellBasell from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, MED restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.56.

LyondellBasell traded up $0.14, hitting $117.67, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 989,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,281. LyondellBasell has a 52-week low of $78.88 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. LyondellBasell had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 53.55%. LyondellBasell’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell’s payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,782,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,691,000 after purchasing an additional 334,264 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in LyondellBasell by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

