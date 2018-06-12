Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Press coverage about Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.5142815433208 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have commented on MDGL. BidaskClub raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.43.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals traded up $8.80, hitting $282.71, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 562,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,635. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -111.30 and a beta of 1.82. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $325.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.33. research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

