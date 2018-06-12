Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Position Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.38% of Manhattan Associates worth $38,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2,191.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3,372.8% in the 1st quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 16,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $702,156.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of MANH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 435,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,563. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

